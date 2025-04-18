Karoline Leavitt’s Cross Necklace Is for Display Purposes Only

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s outright lies against wrongly deported Maryland dad Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia have the The New Abnormal’s co-hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy convinced that her signature cross necklace is for display purposes only.

In a Wednesday press briefing Leavitt attempted to link Garcia to the 2023 rape and murder of a Maryland woman, inviting her daughter to speak about the gripping ordeal. Her mother’s killer was convicted by a jury on Monday of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, first-degree sexual offense and kidnapping.

Turning the subject back to Garcia, Leavitt said, “He will never live in the United States again.”

Levy points out that for Leavitt to attack Garcia’s reputation while wearing a cross betrays her Christian values.

“She gets up there, and, with a cross around her neck, she lies. She violates the ninth commandment about not bearing false witness,” added Levy. “She sits up there and says over and over again that Garcia was a member of the MS 13 gang. She takes it a step further, and she says that this was a finding of an immigration court. It absolutely was not.”

Then, MSNBC analyst and author Eddie Glaude, Jr., discusses how racism became America’s blindspot.

Plus! Legal scholar Andy Craig delves into how the Trump administration’s refusal to return Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia challenges the foundations of U.S law.

“They could grab political opponents off the streets, ship them off to El Salvador, admit openly this was illegal, and then say, ‘Well, there’s nothing we can do about it,” said Craig about how Garcia’s case could set a precedent.

