Kate Middleton Has ‘Turned a Corner’ With Cancer Treatment: Report
ON THE MEND
Kate Middleton has “turned a corner” with her cancer treatment in recent weeks and is now feeling better, sources told Vanity Fair. The Princess of Wales has been out of the public eye for months, revealing in a March video she has an undisclosed form of cancer and has started a preventative course of chemotherapy. “It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better,” a family friend told Vanity Fair. “It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time. Everyone has rallied around her—William, her parents, and her sister and brother.” One source told the magazine that there is “certainly no hurry” for her to return to royal duties and that she will only do so when she “feels ready” and “gets the greenlight from her medical team.” Earlier this week, a source told The Daily Beast they’d been informed Kate’s diary for 2024 is now “empty” and she “may not appear in public for the rest of the year.”