For the first time since her shocking cancer diagnosis threw the British royal family for an existential loop last year, Kate Middleton attended a full state dinner Tuesday night—and comprehensively stole the show.

King Charles III and President of France, Emmanuel Macron arrive in a carriage at the Ceremonial Welcome for the state visit WPA Pool/Getty Images

After the debacle of her last-minute Ascot no-show two weeks ago, which sowed panic and confusion at the palace, and her stunningly honest admission that she has struggled to get back to normality since being given the all-clear, Kate’s decision to join the dinner for President Macron of France—having attended the formal welcome earlier in the day, which was well-flagged—was kept a closely-guarded secret until the last possible moment.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales WPA Pool/Getty Images

Her attendance, after a day of feverish speculation among royal fans, was only confirmed shortly after 6 p.m. local time, just 90 minutes before she arrived at Windsor Castle, beaming, on her husband’s arm.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the State Banquet at Windsor Castle on July 08, 2025. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate’s attendance at the dinner capped a rollercoaster day for royal spinners when the carefully choreographed pomp of the state visit of President Macron threatened to be derailed by not one, not two, but three bizarre stories that cut through with the global public in the way only properly authentic examples of things going really wrong can do.

King Charles III and France's President Emmanuel Macron travel in the 1902 State Landau carriage JAIMI JOY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

First, Brigitte Macron seemed to coolly refuse her husband’s hand as she descended the French state jet on arrival on British soil, reviving memories of “le shove,” when she was filmed angrily pushing her husband at the top of airplane steps on another state visit.

France's President Emmanuel Macron seems to get on better with Kate than he did with his wife, Brigitte, upon arrival at RAF Northolt, west of London, on July 8, 2025, on the first day of a three-day state visit to Britain. GONZALO FUENTES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Then, King Charles showed up with a gory, bloodshot eye. His palace spinners did their best to reassure the media it was absolutely nothing to do with his cancer treatment, but the images did little to project an image of a hale and hearty king, when that was exactly what was needed.

France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron had an awkward encounter on arrival in the U.K. JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A third story that cut through with the public was when cameras caught the French president’s luggage van speeding away from Windsor Castle with the boot wide open, shedding luggage all over the immaculate driveway of Windsor Castle.

King Charles III with a bloodshot eye WPA Pool/Getty Images

A palace insider told The Daily Beast: “Kate has saved the day. The only thing the newspapers will be reporting on tomorrow is her presence.”