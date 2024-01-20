CHEAT SHEET
Widow of Boston Bomber Was ‘Erased’
The widow of Boston bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev is not an easy woman to find, according to an exclusive report from The Messenger. An FBI investigator who worked the case after the 2013 bombing said that Katherine Russell “was erased” after her husband was killed in a shootout with police. Russell has rarely been seen since and was removed from many public records, but it is unclear if she received help from a government agency, like the FBI, WITSEC, or the Department of Justice. Russell was never charged in the attack and she was never called as a witness in Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s trial.