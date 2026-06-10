Stephen Miller’s Wife Shares New Addition to Family

The architect of Donald Trump’s family-separation immigration policy is growing his own family.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, announced the birth of their fourth child, Hawthorne Hayes Miller.

“It’s been a very exciting week in the Miller household,” Katie Miller, 34, wrote on X on Wednesday alongside photos of her newborn son, children, and husband.

“Hawthorne Hayes Miller was born on June 3rd at 9:04am growing our crew to 4 kids 5 and under. Babies are the absolute best. Our home is filled with so much love, laughter, and joy.”

Katie Miller shared a family photo with the announcement of her fourth child's birth. Screenshot/Screenshot/X

“It’s an incredible feeling to know that you can make an entire person from scratch. I truly recommend parenthood — it’s a 10/10 life experience,” Katie Miller added.

Katie Miller announced her pregnancy in January, sharing photos from a New Year’s party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club showing her baby bump alongside her 40-year-old husband.

The couple married in 2020 after their “love story” began during meetings about the construction of Trump’s border wall during his first term.

The couple fell in love amid border security meetings. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“Where does all true love happen? Over border security,” Katie Miller joked in September.

At the time, Katie Miller was serving as press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence. During Trump’s second term, she went on to work for Elon Musk’s now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency before launching her conservative lifestyle podcast, creatively titled The Katie Miller Podcast.

Before becoming a full-fledged family man, Stephen Miller helped shape Trump’s first-term family-separation policy, which split migrant parents and children at the U.S.-Mexico border. His hardline immigration views appear largely unchanged: he has pushed for aggressive immigration enforcement in major cities and imposed a quota of 3,000 immigration arrests per day on ICE officials.