Stephen Miller Wooed His Wife With Romantic Border Security Chat

Stephen Miller and his future wife bonded over border security as they sparked a romance during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Katie Miller, 33, told Breitbart editor in chief Alex Marlow on his eponymous podcast that she and the president’s deputy chief of staff met for the first time in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

But their “love story” truly began in the romantic environs of Homeland Security HQ in Washington, D.C.

“It’s a fun one,” she said, before revealing how they fell in love during meetings on the construction of Trump’s border wall. “Where does all true love happen? Over border security,” she joked.

Katie Miller on The Alex Marlow Show. The Alex Marlow Show/YouTube

Katie Miller, née Waldman, was chief immigration spokesperson during Trump’s first term when she hit it off with the architect of the president’s immigration policy.

“I was the chief spokesperson when we shut down the border to build the wall. And as luck would have it, Stephen and I ended up in a lot of meetings together, talking about securing the border,” she explained.

She then explained that Miller, now 40, actively tried to help her ahead of her first radio interview. “Our first one-on-one conversation actually came when I was preparing for my very first radio interview, on Matt Boyle’s show,” she explained, referring to Breitbart reporter Matthew Boyle.

Miller, pictured in 2016, met his future wife during Trump’s first presidential term. Johnny Louis/WireImage/Getty Images

“Stephen wanted to coach me through it and give me the right talking points. So, our first private conversation was him giving me border talking points for Matt Boyle’s show.”

“Unbelievable, what a great first date,” Marlow quipped.

Miller, who has since become a podcaster herself after leaving the Trump administration in May along with her DOGE boss Elon Musk, also revealed that her husband has amassed an extensive catalogue of his greatest media hits dating all the way back to the early 2000s.