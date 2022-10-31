Keith McNally Reignites His Spiraling Flame War With James Corden
NOT AGAIN
NYC restauranteur Keith McNally has renewed hostilities with James Corden over the latter’s conduct at McNally’s eatery Balthazar, using Instagram to rescind his acceptance of Corden’s previous apology for making a “rude comment.” “I don’t want to over-egg the pudding, but in Friday’s London Times Corden flip-flopped and told a massive lie AGAIN,” McNally wrote on Instagram, quoting Corden: “I never screamed at anyone, I didn’t shout, didn’t call anyone a name or swear or use derogatory language…How is it remotely a thing? When that person who posted the story wasn’t even there.” “On second viewing, I found [Corden’s] TV ‘confessional’ contrived and phony,” McNally fumed. “The actor will say anything to save his bacon. In the scheme of things, my opinion means nothing, but after Friday’s interview and a second look at his fraudulent confessional, I’ve given up on James Corden. For Good. END OF STORY.”
The saga continues!