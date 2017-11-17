Kellyanne Conway Defends Trump’s Al Franken Tweets, Silence on Roy Moore
WHAT DOUBLE STANDARD?
During an appearance on Fox News Friday morning, Kellyanne Conway defended her boss’ decision to tweet about the sexual misconduct allegation against Democratic Sen. Al Franken—while staying silent about the several child molestation charges made against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore. Asked by Fox’s Sandra Smith if President Trump was employing any sort of double standard in his tweets, Conway replied, “Al Franken was a brand new news story yesterday, and the president weighed in as he does on the news of the day often enough.” She then added, “The Roy Moore story is eight days old and the president put out a statement during his Asia trip on that. And since then, our press secretary has spoken on behalf of the president saying that he believes the people of Alabama will sort out what to do with Roy Moore and with that election.” During the Asia trip, Sarah Huckabee Sanders did put out a statement on Trump’s behalf that read, “Like most Americans the president believes we cannot allow a mere allegation, in this case one from many years ago, to destroy a person’s life. However, the president also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside.” But while Trump has made public statements and issued tweets about a variety of other topics over the past week, he has not said one word about Roy Moore.