Kellyanne’s Trump-Hating Ex Launches Campaign to Take on ‘Criminal’ President

Lawyer and anti-MAGA activist George Conway officially launched his congressional campaign on the five-year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot with a video blasting the “criminal” Donald Trump.

“We have a corrupt president, a minacious president, a criminal president whose masked agents are disappearing people from our streets, who’s breaking international law, and he’s running our federal government like a mob protection racket,” Conway says in the video.

As he’s speaking, footage playing in the background shows rioters storming the Capitol and attacking police officers, Trump announcing pardons for the J6 defendants, immigration agents arresting a crying woman, and the president palling around with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

George Conway became a prominent Trump critic even as his ex-wife Kellyanne was serving as a top staffer in the first Trump White House. JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

“As for the economy, hey, it’s great for him—crypto, watches, golden sneakers,” Conway, 62, continues. “But for everyone else? Groceries, healthcare? Prices skyrocketing and millions losing coverage, and he claims now, ‘Affordability is a hoax.’”

The long-time Trump foe and former Republican filed to run for Congress as a Democrat in a crowded primary for the seat being vacated by longtime Rep. Jerry Nadler.

Nearly a dozen other candidates have also announced they’re running for the Manhattan-based seat, including Jack Schlossberg, who is the grandson of John F. Kennedy Jr., and Cameron Kasky, an organizer with the pro-gun control group March for Our Lives.

In his launch video, Conway, who was previously married to Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, pitched his proximity to the first Trump administration as an asset.

George Conway is trying to distinguish himself in a crowded primary field that includes President John F. Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“I know how to fight these people,” he says. “They are corrupt, amoral people. They will stop at nothing to rig the system for themselves.”

He ends his opening pitch by saying, “This is no ordinary time, and I will not be an ordinary member of Congress.”

The former Manhattan attorney had teased his congressional run on his podcast, which is going on hiatus while he pursues “either the stupidest thing I’ve ever done or the best thing,” he said last month.

While they were married, George and Kellyanne Conway lived with their four children in Alpine, New Jersey, before moving to Washington, D.C., so Kellyanne could work in the first Trump White House.

President Trump congratulated Kellyanne Conway on her 2023 divorce from George Conway. In January, she spoke at Trump's inauguration parade. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

George became a prominent anti-Trump voice starting in 2019, when he co-founded The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump PAC dedicated to Republicans opposing Trump’s reelection, and backed former President Joe Biden in the 2020 election and former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

After years of weathering their political divide, he and Kellyanne divorced in 2023 after 22 years of marriage, and George moved to Bethesda, Maryland.

In November, he began looking for apartments in New York’s 12 congressional district, which encompasses the Upper East and Upper West Sides and Midtown Manhattan, The New York Times reported.

Trump has described Conway as “a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”