NEW EVIDENCE
Video Shows Kelsey Berreth’s Accused Killer Went to Her House 11 Times Day of Alleged Murder
Photos from a surveillance camera show Patrick Frazee at Kelsey Berreth’s front door 11 times last Thanksgiving—the same day he allegedly beat her to death, according to witness testimony and images displayed in court Tuesday. Prosecutors brought out several images captured from Berreth’s neighbor’s house, showing the 33-year-old cattle rancher at the door of her condo 11 different times. The photos were taken between 11 a.m and 1:30 p.m., including one that shows Frazee, Berreth, and their 1-year-old daughter, Kaylee, gathered together at the front door.
Another photograph shows Frazee back at the house around 4 p.m.. Frazee—who is on trial for allegedly beating Berreth with a baseball bat before enlisting the help of his secret girlfriend to clean up the scene—then showed up late to Thanksgiving dinner at their family’s house at around 5 p.m., his brother Sean testified. The 33-year-old brought the couple’s daughter with him and made up an excuse for his fiancée’s absence, Sean said. “He explained to me that her grandmother was sick and that she may have been visiting her sick grandmother,” Sean Frazee said.
Prosecutors also laid out new evidence suggesting that money issues played a role in Berreth’s alleged murder. Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Gregg Slater testified investigators found a letter showing Frazee was in default on a $72,000 loan while also paying his fiancée about $700 a month in child support. Slater said the last payment was made in June 2018.