Texas AG Threatened Colleagues With Payback, Republican Says

A Republican lawmaker says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened members of the House with political payback if they voted to impeach him. The Dallas Morning News reported that Rep. Charlie Geren said Paxton had personally contacted House members in the days leading up Saturday’s vote. “I would like to point out that several members of this House, while on the floor of this House doing the state’s business, received telephone calls from general Paxton personally, threatening them with political consequences in our next election,” Geren said. The member for Fort Worth is one of five House members that allege Paxton abused his office and broke the law.