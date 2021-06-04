CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Utah Man Who Killed Wife in Front of Kids on Cruise Gets 30 Years

    ‘CHILLING’

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Petr Kovalev/AFP via Getty

    A Utah man who admitted murdering his wife in front of their kids on a family cruise—and then blamed it on head injuries he suffered from contact sports—was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Thursday. Kenneth Manzanares, 43, fatally beat mother-of-three Kristy Manzanares in their cabin on the Emerald Princess after she told him she wanted a divorce. “This was not a random act of violence but a chilling neglect for human life,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson of the District of Alaska said of the 2017 slaying. In a pre-sentencing court filing, Manzanares’ attorney said he suffered from undiagnosed bipolar disorder and had brain defects consistent with wrestling and football injuries from when he was younger.

    Read it at Department of Justice