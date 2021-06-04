CHEAT SHEET
Utah Man Who Killed Wife in Front of Kids on Cruise Gets 30 Years
A Utah man who admitted murdering his wife in front of their kids on a family cruise—and then blamed it on head injuries he suffered from contact sports—was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Thursday. Kenneth Manzanares, 43, fatally beat mother-of-three Kristy Manzanares in their cabin on the Emerald Princess after she told him she wanted a divorce. “This was not a random act of violence but a chilling neglect for human life,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson of the District of Alaska said of the 2017 slaying. In a pre-sentencing court filing, Manzanares’ attorney said he suffered from undiagnosed bipolar disorder and had brain defects consistent with wrestling and football injuries from when he was younger.