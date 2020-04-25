Kentucky College Lecturer Charged With Murder of Missing Wife

Read it at Lexington Herald-Leader
A Kentucky mom vanished last fall days after meeting with a domestic violence counselor. Now Ella Jackson’s husband, Glenn, a college lecturer, has been charged with her murder after police said they found her blood in his car trunk. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, police said they also found “several recordings that Mrs. Jackson secretly made of her and Mr. Jackson’s arguments” and have spoken to several people who said the victim told them she was deathly afraid of her husband. Her ex-husband said the 48-year-old didn’t leave the abusive marriage because she feared losing custody of her 6-year-old son.