Kentucky Derby Winner Country House Won’t Compete for Triple Crown

The controversial winner of the Kentucky Derby will not make a run for the Triple Crown this year. Country House has come down with a cough and will not run in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 18, race officials said Tuesday. “He will not be racing in the Preakness ... that’s what we’ve been told,” Pimlico spokesman David Joseph told NBC News. Trainer Bill Mott said the horse is showing signs of getting sick, but he does not believe it has any serious condition. “It's probably a little viral thing,” Mott said. “Hopefully it doesn't develop into anything serious.” Country House was named the Kentucky Derby winner after the horse that crossed the finish line first, Maximum Security, was disqualified for spooking its competitors earlier in the race. Maximum Security was favored to win. The huge upset cost horse racing fans over $9 million in lost bets.