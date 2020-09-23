Kentucky Grand Jury to Present Findings in Breonna Taylor’s Death Wednesday Afternoon

A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday will present its report on the Breonna Taylor case, six months after the 26-year-old was shot by police in her home during a botched raid. The Jefferson County grand jury is expected to present their case at 1:15 p.m. ET to Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell, the administrative office of the courts confirmed to The Daily Beast. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will discuss the grand jury’s decision on whether to charge Louisville Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove, and former Detective Brett Hankison for the March 13 shooting shortly after the hearing.