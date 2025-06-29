Rand Paul Shades ‘Prolific’ Breeder Elon Musk: ‘No Offense’

Arch-libertarian Sen. Rand Paul has taken a bizarre sideswipe at one of his staunchest allies in the battle against President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” bill.

“The legislation, as currently written, would pay someone like Elon Musk $1,000 per child, and we know how prolific he is,” the Kentucky senator posted to X. “No offense, Elon, but Is [sic] that a wise use of our $$?”

The Senate narrowly voted to advance the Big Beautiful Bill Act late Saturday night, prompting Trump to declare a “GREAT VICTORY.” Paul and fellow Republican Thom Tillis joined Democrats in opposing it. Paul’s comments appeared to refer to outlines for a children’s savings program that would deposit $1,000 in an investment account for every kid born between now and 2028.

How about this: tweak the Big not so beautiful bill so it doesn’t add so much to the debt?



The SpaceX founder has welcomed no less than 14 children over the past two and a half decades, though his estranged daughter, Vivian, noted in an interview with Teen Vogue in March that she doesn’t “actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings.”

With often controversial names like Azure, Techno, and Seldon Lycurgus, those offspring have been born to four different women: author Justine Wilson, venture capitalist Shivon Zilis, right-wing influencer Ashley St Clair, and Claire Elis Boucher (aka music artist Grimes).

Raging against President Trump's spending proposals, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul shaded Elon Musk over the number of children the tech broligarch has fathered. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Musk and Grimes are currently involved in a bitter and protracted custody battle over their son, X Æ A-Xii. St Clair, meanwhile, has lately lobbed a slew of explosive allegations the Tesla CEO’s way, including that he’s an absent father who “can’t be counted on,” that he offered her $15 million to keep his paternity quiet, that he told her he wanted ten more kids with her, and that he has fathered yet another child with a Japanese pop star.

Musk's latest babymomma, Ashley St. Clair, pictured in 2023, has lately lobbed a slew of unsavory allegations his way as to the circumstances of his paternity. AFP via Getty Images

After leaving his post under the government-slashing Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in May, Musk and Trump got into a pitched flame war over the bill, which Musk described as a “disgusting abomination” in a post on X.

It's not clear why Paul took a sideswipe against Musk given that the pair has been allies in the battle against Trump's spending proposals. Nathan Howard/Reuters

The post sparked a war of words with Trump that eventually culminated in the president threatening to revoke SpaceX’s multi-billion-dollar government contracts. Musk also said Trump had not released the full FBI file on alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein because the president appears in the file. Musk later reversed course and apologized.

Paul stood out as a lone voice in support of Musk amid the resulting carnage, retweeting the tech broligarch’s original post and writing, “I agree with Elon. We have both seen the massive waste in government spending and we know another $5 trillion in debt is a huge mistake.”

For now, Musk appears to have remained largely silent on the Kentucky Senator’s latest jab on the bill, currently making its way through the Senate ahead of an ambitious, self-imposed deadline of July 4.

It now faces further scrutiny in a floor debate that Democrats have banded together to delay by staging a “full reading” of its 940 pages from start to finish.