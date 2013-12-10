Kerry: Ukraine Violence Disgusting

CHEAT SHEET
In a severe statement, Secretary of State John Kerry slammed Ukraine for a violent crackdown on anti-government demonstrations in Kiev on Tuesday night. Saying the U.S. "expresses its disgust with the decision of Ukrainian authorities to meet the peaceful protest in Kyiv's Maidan Square with riot police, bulldozers, and batons." Earlier, hundreds of Ukrainian police raided a camp of protesters in the city center, but were pushed back. Kerry noted he and Vice President Biden have made their concerns clear to the embattled country's government, and ended by saying, "the United States stands with the people of Ukraine. They deserve better."