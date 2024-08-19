The Democratic National Convention will play out like an awards show in Chicago this week, with four hosts set to helm the event in total—one for each night of the convention, officials told CNN.

Those hosts are; Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Mindy Kaling and Ana Navarro.

Each is expected to open the night with their own introduction, then will return throughout the night to anchor the event and introduce new segments. The convention will hold a different theme each night, including: “For the People” on Monday, “A Bold Vision for America’s Future” on Tuesday, “A Fight for Our Freedoms” on Wednesday, and “For Our Future” on Thursday.

Washington, who helms her own political nonprofit, Influence Change, will host the convention’s big night on Thursday, when Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination. Harris officially became the Democratic Party’s nominee for President on Aug. 6 after receiving a majority of votes on a virtual roll call.

Goldwyn will host Monday night, Navarro on Tuesday and Kaling on Wednesday.

All four have been vocal supporters of the Democratic Party. Washington, star of Scandal, opened the third night of the 2020 convention. Her Scandal co-star, Goldwyn, recently attended an event with then-presumptive nominee Joe Biden, while Kaling appeared alongside Harris in a 2020 video where the pair cooked a South Indian dish.

Navarro, a co-host of The View, is a Republican, but has been more friendly to the Democratic side in recent years and says she supports Harris.

Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver Monday night’s keynote address, while first lady Jill Biden is also expected to speak that night, according to The Washington Post.

“Our convention is an opportunity to bring the story of our party to the American people — not just the story of what we’ve achieved under the Biden-Harris administration, but how the Harris-Walz ticket is planning to build on that historic record for a new way forward into the future,” said Convention Chair Minyon Moore. “The story here is simple and it’s one that will resonate with Americans across the country: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are fighting for the American people and America’s future — Donald Trump is only fighting for himself.”

Also on the speaker list, according to The Post: former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton; former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton; Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer; House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries; and former first lady Michelle Obama.