CHEAT SHEET
‘I SEE THINGS DIFFERENTLY’
Kevin Hart Shares Emotional Instagram Video About Recovering From Car Crash
In a two-minute video shared on Instagram, Kevin Hart details his emotional recovery process following his traumatic car crash in September. He posted the video Tuesday night, and it has since racked up over five million likes. “Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Hart narrates in voiceover. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”
The video includes clips from news coverage of the Sept. 1 accident and footage of Hart in physical therapy for his back injury and interacting with his family. The actor describes how the painful experience has instilled in him a newfound appreciation for life and forced him to slow down. He explains, “You know, when God talks, you gotta listen. I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down.”
The clip ends on a hopeful note about looking forward to 2020.