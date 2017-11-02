Kevin Spacey to Seek ‘Evaluation and Treatment’ After Abuse Claims

Actor Kevin Spacey says he plans to seek “evaluation and treatment” in the wake of recent sexual-assault and harassment allegations. A statement released through one of his PR reps late Wednesday said the two-time Oscar winner and House of Cards star is “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.” The rep said he had “no other information” to disclose. The announcement came after several men accused Spacey of sexual harassment. After the first allegations came this week by Anthony Rapp—who said the actor made sexual advances on him when he was 14—Spacey said he could not remember the incident in question but apologized anyway, saying he was “horrified” by the story. The actor has faced a backlash following the claims, with Netflix initially halting production of the hit series House of Cards before announcing its cancellation after Season 6.
