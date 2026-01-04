Key Epstein Deadline Arrives as Attention Turns to Venezuela

As Americans slept and President Donald Trump invaded a sovereign nation and kidnapped its leader, an inconvenient deadline was looming: the date for the Department of Justice to explain its controversial Epstein file redactions.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee noted the timing in a post on X, writing, “We are sure it’s just a coincidence, but today is the statutory date for the DOJ to explain its redactions in the Epstein file productions.”

“We have not forgotten, and we won’t let up—regardless of the President’s new unconstitutional actions.” The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

While the deadline to release the Epstein files came and went last month, the Trump administration has faced serious questions regarding its decision to redact large swaths of the released files.

The administration faced additional scrutiny after it was discovered that the Department of Justice had deleted 16 files from its website after the fact, including one that featured a photo of Trump with Epstein.

A picture of Trump and Epstein was in Epstein's desk drawer and scrubbed from the DOJ's Epstein files dump. X / House Oversight Democrats

The DOJ claims that it had to weigh executive and legal privacy and considerations around victims’ privacy when determining what to redact, but critics have pointed out that this doesn’t account for the millions of files that were not released on time and still have yet to materialize.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and his Republican counterpart Thomas Massie, who have been spearheading the campaign to pressure the Trump administration to release the Epstein files, announced on Friday that they would be bypassing the DOJ to demand that all of the files be made public by asking the Southern District Court of New York to appoint a “special master” to ensure all of the documents are released.

“What I want to see over these next few weeks is for the documents actually to start coming out that the American people want to see—and the survivors want to see—which is the documents that name the rich and powerful men who are on Epstein’s rape island,” Khanna told NPR’s Michel Martin.

The pair is also seeking to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt of Congress, which would result in her being fined for every day that the DOJ fails to release the files in their entirety.

Reps. Thomas Massie, Ro Khanna and Marjorie Taylor Greene have spearheaded the effort to get the files released. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

The Department of Justice estimates it won’t finish reviewing the remaining files until at least Jan. 20, writing on social media, “We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible.”

It has enlisted some 400 lawyers to assist with the efforts.

Khanna, a member of the House Oversight Committee, told NPR that he and Massie were “less concerned about the delay and are more concerned about the documents that are being withheld.”