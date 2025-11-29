Keystone Kash Earns Humiliating New Nickname From His Own Agents

A former special agent has revealed a brutal new nickname that FBI agents call their high-flying director, Kash Patel, behind his back.

“This is a nickname that I’ve heard that he’s being called, from agents in the FBI,” said Former FBI Senior Executive Christopher O’Leary on MSNOW’s The Weekend Saturday. “He’s the Make-a-Wish director.”

The nickname is inspired by the “Make-a-Wish” foundation, a charity that gives sick children dream experiences like meeting their favorite celebrity or attending special events.

O'Leary on MSNOW Screengrab / MSNOW

O’Leary demonstrated how Patel, 45, has used his privileges as FBI director to seemingly do whatever he wants in his personal life.

The former FBI counterterrorism executive pointed to the copious personal flights Kash has taken on the FBI’s jet for his own entertainment. These have included using the $60 million jet to fly to UFC matches, hockey games, professional wrestling events, and hunting trips, among others.

Kash Patel and his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins both posted a picture of Kash at a wrestling event in Penn State, kicking off the controversy over Patel's alleged misuse of the FBI's jet. Alexis Wilkins / Instagram

As FBI director, Patel is required by executive branch policy to use the FBI’s plane for personal use. When doing so, he is responsible for paying the cost of a commercial flight ticket, while the American taxpayers are on the hook for all other fees related to the flight, which can total tens of thousands of dollars. Patel was a vocal critic of previous FBI directors using the jet for personal use before he got the gig.

O’Leary didn’t stop at criticizing Patel for his abuse of the FBI’s plane. He also chided Patel’s other misuses of FBI resources, such as ordering SWAT protection for his girlfriend, 27-year-old country singer Alexis Wilkins.

“It’s my taxpayer dollars and yours that are being wasted on these ridiculous adventures and security for his girlfriend,” said O’Leary. “Should his college roommate get security because he’s associated with Kash Patel and might be getting threats? Where would it stop? Should his second cousin? Anybody who came over for Thanksgiving gets a security detail? It’s outrageous.”

Patel ordered a security detail for his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, 27. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Patel’s jet use became a national scandal in late October, after FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin tracked the publicly available flight logs of the FBI plane to track Patel flying to a wrestling event at Penn State University, where his girlfriend was performing, then to Nashville to spend the night with her.

The negative headlines generated by Kash’s jetsetting—plus his repeated bungling of high-profile cases—have led to reports that his job is in jeopardy, though the White House has denied such rumors.

The White House has denied rumors of a bust-up between the two. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

O’Leary said that Americans should be suspicious if Patel, a podcaster, children’s book author, and Trump loyalist, keeps his job.

“Kash Patel cannot be described as anything but a dumpster fire as the director of the FBI,” said O’Leary. “And you have to ask yourself, if President Trump keeps him in that position, why is there an ulterior motive?”