Keystone Kash Ranted at His Own Agents in Charlie Kirk Meltdown

Donald Trump’s handpicked FBI Director launched a profane rant against his own agents as blunders mounted in the Charlie Kirk manhunt, it emerged Friday.

Kash Patel dressed down 200 agents on a virtual call early on Thursday, accusing them running a “Mickey Mouse” operation and including a swear word in every sentence, The New York Times reported.

Patel, a former podcast, children’s book author and cigar entrepreneur who was briefly a junior federal prosecutor, has come under severe pressure from MAGA itself over his handling of the hunt for Kirk’s murderer.

Three sources who spoke to the Times said that Patel vented at agents for not showing him a picture photo of the suspect during his profane rant.

FBI Director Kash Patel, next to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, speaks during a press conference announcing details on the suspect in the shooting of U.S. conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University, in Orem, Utah, U.S. September 12, 2025. REUTERS/Cheney Orr Cheney Orr/REUTERS

The 33-hour manhunt concluded late Thursday with the arrest of suspect Tyler Robinson, 22, after a family friend tipped off the Washington County Sheriff’s office. Patel concealed the news from the public for hours so Donald Trump could announce it on Fox & Friends at 8am EST.

On Thursday morning, hours before Robinson’s arrest, Patel held a virtual meeting with 200 FBI agents, during which he accused agents in Salt Lake City of waiting nearly 12 hours to show him a photo of the suspect, the Times reported.

According to the Times’ sources, Patel then told the agents he would “not tolerate any more Mickey Mouse operations” during a profanity-laced rant.

Patel himself has already come under public scrutiny for his handling of the manhunt, particularly after he prematurely celebrated the capture of a suspect who was swiftly cleared.

On Wednesday, just minutes before Utah Governor Spencer Cox held his first press briefing with FBI agents and local law enforcement, Patel tweeted his congratulations to investigators for capturing “the subject for the horrific shooting today.”

The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency https://t.co/YXsG6YpFR5 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 10, 2025

The tweet seemed to contradict statements made at Cox’s press briefing just minutes later, when law enforcement officials described the suspect as a “person of interest” but insisted the investigation was ongoing.

Patel was forced to walk back his celebratory tweet just two hours later, when he announced the individual had been released from questioning.

At a Thursday press conference that Patel attended in person, Utah Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety Beau Mason admitted that investigators had “no idea” where the suspect was.

Patel said the 22-year-old suspect, Tyler Robinson, was arrested at 10 p.m. Thursday, however an announcement was delayed until President Donald Trump could appear on Fox & Friends Friday morning to reveal that authorities believed they had the person responsible for killing Kirk.

Charlie Kirk appears at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on September 10, 2025. While speaking at the event, Kirk was fatally shot in the neck. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribu/via REUTERS

Current and former White House and law enforcement officials were quick to criticize Patel for his Wednesday tweet. A White House source called the move “unprofessional” and “not acceptable” in an interview with Reuters.

Retired FBI agent Dan Brunner said FBI directors traditionally refrain from announcing investigation details so early because “initial intelligence is typically wrong or slightly off,” warning, “The FBI does not run investigations on social media.”

Key MAGA voices also decried Patel’s handling of the search, with Fox News host Laura Ingraham tweeting on Thursday, “Suspect is still on the loose. Unreal. Get him.”

Hours after Robinson’s arrest, former Trump ally Steve Bannon blasted Patel’s press conference as “

Patel's handling of the manhunt has earned scrutiny not just from prominent MAGA voices, but from the larger law enforcement community. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

However, Patel’s tensions with FBI agents have been brewing since long before the investigation. In May, senior officials told NBC that Patel’s frequent traveling and general appearance of disinterest during meetings had made them concerned he wasn’t taking the director role seriously enough.

The director gained even more ire from agents thanks to a firing spree, exacerbated when he announced he would lower the standards for hiring new agents. In July, senior officials told The New York Times Patel was subjecting agents to polygraph tests to determine whether they’d said anything negative about him.