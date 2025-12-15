Keystone Kash Suffers New Fiasco in Ivy League Shooter Hunt

Police will release a man detained in connection with yesterday’s deadly shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island in an embarrassing twist for FBI director Kash Patel.

The decision was confirmed in a late-night press conference including Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha, who said evidence in the case “now points in a different direction.”

FBI Director Kash Patel had previously posted about tracking the person of interest down, claiming on X that the FBI’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team had used “critical geolocation capabilities” to detain the man in a hotel room in Coventry.

An update on the @FBI response at Brown University:@FBIBoston established a command post to intake, develop and analyze leads, and run them to ground.



We activated the FBI’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team, to provide critical geolocation capabilities.



As a result, early… pic.twitter.com/KONDEbrduR — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) December 14, 2025

Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee said officials had contacted Patel ahead of announcing the news of release of the person of interest he had said the FBI tracked down.

“I wanted to make sure that he was fully aware of this press event, and he was,” McKee said. “And he also committed to continue to bring out the resources of the federal government into this case.”

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said authorities were unsure if the shooter had left the state.

“We are searching for additional video evidence,” Smiley said, adding that he was aware that releasing the individual would cause “fresh anxiety” for the local community.

The gunman killed two people and wounded nine others. One is still in critical condition, while six are in critical but stable condition, the Washington Post reports. Boston Globe/Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

“We want to reiterate what we said earlier, which remains true, which is ever since the initial call, now a day and a half ago, we have not received any credible or specific threats to the Providence community,” Smiley said.

“And so, the status of safety in our community remains unchanged. And we believe that you remain safe in our community, though we will continue to have an enhanced police presence throughout the city and on the Brown campus.”

Col. Oscar Perez said it was a “very complex investigation” and “we followed a specific lead but we were able to examine... evidence that led us to this individual. It’s not a mistake, it’s just how investigations work. We’re not in the business of putting people in jail that don’t deserve to be.”