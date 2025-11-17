Keystone Kash Torched for Security Snub as Girlfriend Gets Perk

Kash Patel is under fire for assigning an entire team of bureau agents to protect his girlfriend while denying security for other politicians receiving threats.

MS Now reported Monday that the FBI director, 45, reallocated officers from the bureau’s Nashville SWAT team to protect his girlfriend, 27-year-old Alexis Wilkins.

Wilkins, an aspiring country singer, has posted a series of threats she has received in recent days—some targeting both her and Patel. “A morning in my DMs,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of a message that read: “Can’t wait to celebrate your death, especially if I’m the one causing it.” Others included “you need to touch a bullet” and “someone kidnap her.”

While some were sympathetic, others weren’t shy about calling out what they saw as hypocrisy in Patel’s priorities. “I don’t want anything to happen to [Patel] or his girlfriend,” Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell wrote in an X post that has racked up more than 700,000 views since Monday morning. “Protect her if she’s threatened.”

Wilkins, who Patel has referred to as a “country music sensation," averages about 6,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Instagram

“It’s just F’d up that he REFUSES to protect me and my kids from MULTIPLE specific death threats. Same for other Dem colleagues,” the California lawmaker added. “Can only conclude he wants us dead.”

Sources with knowledge of the matter told MS Now they were unaware of any other case in which the girlfriend of FBI leadership had been assigned her own protective detail. They feared the move could hinder agents’ ability to respond to public safety emergencies, including mass shootings and terror threats, within the Nashville field office’s jurisdiction.

“There is no legitimate justification for this. This is a clear abuse of position and misuse of government resources,” former senior FBI agent Christopher O’Leary told the outlet. “She is not his spouse, does not live in the same house or even in the same city.”

Patel—dubbed “Keystone Kash” for his bumbling oversight of several high-profile investigations—has been mired in controversy since reports in October revealed he took a $60 million government jet to watch Wilkins perform, thrusting his luxurious lifestyle into the spotlight.

Just last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Patel then flew to a luxury hunting resort in Texas during the record-breaking government shutdown.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the FBI and Wilkins’ representatives for comment on her security detail earlier on Monday. A bureau spokesperson said: “Ms. Wilkins is receiving a protective detail because she has faced hundreds of credible death threats related to her relationship with Director Patel, whom she has been dating for three years. Out of respect for her safety, we will not be providing additional details.”