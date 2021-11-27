CHEAT SHEET
    Child Finds Loaded Gun at Home During Thanksgiving Dinner, Kills 5-Year-Old Girl

    TRAGIC

    Kana Ruhalter

    Breaking News Intern

    Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

    A Georgia family’s Thanksgiving dinner took an unbearably tragic turn when a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed by another child who allegedly found an unsecured handgun. WSB-TV reports that Khalis Eberhart was hit in the chest after another child came across the gun on a chair and somehow discharged it. Khalis’ father sprinted to a hospital with his daughter in his arms, but she died later that night. Khalis’ family said the death of their “happy little child” was accidental. “Khalis was a very smart girl,” her grandmother, Tracy Towne, said. “She was very outgoing.” They said Khalis was a twin, making the incident all the more difficult to digest. The relationship between the child who discharged the gun and Khalis was not clear. Police are still investigating what happened.

    Read it at WSB-TV