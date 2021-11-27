Child Finds Loaded Gun at Home During Thanksgiving Dinner, Kills 5-Year-Old Girl
TRAGIC
A Georgia family’s Thanksgiving dinner took an unbearably tragic turn when a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed by another child who allegedly found an unsecured handgun. WSB-TV reports that Khalis Eberhart was hit in the chest after another child came across the gun on a chair and somehow discharged it. Khalis’ father sprinted to a hospital with his daughter in his arms, but she died later that night. Khalis’ family said the death of their “happy little child” was accidental. “Khalis was a very smart girl,” her grandmother, Tracy Towne, said. “She was very outgoing.” They said Khalis was a twin, making the incident all the more difficult to digest. The relationship between the child who discharged the gun and Khalis was not clear. Police are still investigating what happened.