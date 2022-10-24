Kim Kardashian Speaks Up for Jewish Community After Kanye’s Antisemitic Comments: ‘Hate Speech Is Never OK’

The Kardashians—including, finally, Kim—are breaking their silence on Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks as more companies continue to break ties with the increasingly unpredictable rapper.

On Monday morning, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner each took to their Instagram Story to share the following written message: “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”

The posts come weeks after their sister Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband stirred up controversy with his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts at Paris Fashion Week. In the days since, he’s posted a threat to the entire Jewish community on his Twitter feed and doubled down on his antisemitic remarks in TV interviews.

Kim, who shares four children with West, had notably laid low throughout the entire ordeal. On Saturday, English singer Boy George, a longtime supporter of Israel, said he was “appalled” that Kim was among the multiple high-profile celebrities who haven’t publicly condemned West’s language.

However, shortly after her two sisters’ public statements, Kim finally issued one of her own: “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote on Twitter Monday morning. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

West’s alarming statements led Balenciaga to announce an end to its partnership with the fashion mogul on Friday. Adidas, meanwhile, says its lucrative and influential Yeezy partnership with West is now “under review.” A spokesperson for Vogue said the magazine and editor in chief Anna Wintour will no longer work with West, who appeared on the magazine’s cover with Kim in 2014 and has regularly appeared at the Met Gala for over a decade.

In the meantime, West—who now prefers to go by Ye—has been buddying up to Candace Owens and announced a bid to buy Parler, the conservative social media app run by Owens’ husband, George Farmer.

The statement shared by Khloe and Kendall on Instagram appears to originate from a post by Jessica Seinfeld, the cookbook author and wife of comedian Jerry Seinfeld. Seinfeld’s original post was also shared by Amy Schumer, a friend of the Kardashian family, on Sunday morning.

“If you don’t know what to post. Let’s start with this,” Schumer captioned hers. “Do you know what the Jewish community is afraid this will lead to? 1 in 2 people don’t know the Holocaust happened.”