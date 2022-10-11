Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Had Facial Tumor Removed: ‘No One Is Exempt’
KLOSE KALL
Khloe Kardashian recently had a tumor removed from her face, she revealed in a series of Instagram stories Tuesday. She wrote she initially thought it “was a zit,” but got it biopsied after it had been on her face for 7 months. The reality TV star said she was told she needed to have an immediate operation, and she went to her “dear friend” Dr. Gavin Fisher, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, to perform the surgery. “I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these bandages look,” Kardashian wrote, sporting a bandage in her Instagram story. Kardashian went on to give a PSA for people to make sure they’re getting frequent check-ups. “I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things,” she wrote. “Please take this seriously.”