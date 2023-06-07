‘Killing Eve’ Star Exits Broadway Stage Due to Unbreathable Smoky NYC Air
‘DIFFICULTY BREATHING’
Actress Jodie Comer was performing her one-woman Broadway play Prima Facie Wednesday when she began to have “difficulty breathing” and abruptly stopped the show due to the extreme smoke clouding New York City, a spokesperson confirmed to Variety. Comer’s stage manager helped her off stage only 10 minutes into the performance, which resumed shortly after with an understudy. Tuesday night, New York City was ranked as the most polluted city in the world after smoke from over 100 wildfires in Canada consumed the Big Apple in a “very unhealthy” orange haze. Mayor Eric Adams is urging residents to remain indoors and those at-risk to wear masks outside. The air quality may not see any improvements until at least Thursday, according to local reports.