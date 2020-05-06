Kim Jong Un Hasn’t Had Heart Surgery and Seems Totally Fine, Says South Korea
Rumors about Kim Jong-un’s health were groundless and there are no signs he has had heart surgery as some reports suggested, according to South Korea’s intelligence agency. Fears for Kim’s health were sparked when the 38-year-old leader of North Korea went 20 days without appearing in public, missing the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday—one of the biggest public events of the year. Media reports claimed he was gravely ill or even dead. However, South Korean lawmakers consistently sought to play down the rumors, saying he was likely hiding away from the coronavirus pandemic at his luxurious holiday compound in Wonsan. Officially, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the North but that claim has been roundly dismissed by observers. Kim made a public appearance at a fertilizer factory last week and appeared to be in good health.