CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    COME ON OVER

    Kim Jong Un Invites Trump to Visit Him in Pyongyang: Report

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

    The next meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un could happen in Pyongyang after the North Korean leader reportedly invited the president to visit him in his country’s capital. Kim is said to have made the invitation in a letter handed to Trump in August, according to to a South Korean newspaper. Trump and Kim have met three times since June last year. They last met at the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas in June, when they agreed to restart negotiations that were derailed after an unsuccessful second summit in Vietnam in February. Trump said on Aug. 9 that he had received a three-page “very beautiful letter” from Kim and said he would be happy to have another meeting in the future.

    Read it at The Guardian