Kim Jong Un Invites Trump to Visit Him in Pyongyang: Report
Read it at The Guardian
The next meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un could happen in Pyongyang after the North Korean leader reportedly invited the president to visit him in his country’s capital. Kim is said to have made the invitation in a letter handed to Trump in August, according to to a South Korean newspaper. Trump and Kim have met three times since June last year. They last met at the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas in June, when they agreed to restart negotiations that were derailed after an unsuccessful second summit in Vietnam in February. Trump said on Aug. 9 that he had received a three-page “very beautiful letter” from Kim and said he would be happy to have another meeting in the future.