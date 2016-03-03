Kim Jong Un Issues Nuclear Warning

CHEAT SHEET
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered military leaders to ready nuclear weapons for use “at any time,” a day after Pyongyang fired six short-range projectiles into the Sea of Japan, state media reported Thursday. The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Kim told officials during a military exercise to be ready to launch pre-emptive strikes. North Korea’s actions come after the United Nations imposed some of the toughest sanctions ever on the Hermit Kingdom. The news prompted a quick condemnation from the U.S. “We urge North Korea to refrain from provocative actions that aggravate tensions and instead focus on fulfilling its international obligations and commitments,” Pentagon spokesman Commander Bill Urban said.