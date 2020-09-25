Kim Jong Un Says Sorry for ‘Unfortunate’ Killing and Burning of South Korean Official
MY BAD
It’s the mark of a truly noble man when he can apologize for killing, smothering in oil, and setting fire to another. North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, offered a highly rare apology Friday after a South Korean government official was murdered by North Korean troops. South Korean officials said the fisheries official was shot and killed in North Korean waters Tuesday while possibly trying to defect. The North Korean soldiers then poured oil on his body and set it on fire, just in case he was carrying the novel coronavirus. A humbled Kim Jong Un reportedly said Friday: “I am deeply sorry that an unexpected and unfortunate thing has happened in our territorial waters that delivered a big disappointment to President Moon Jae-in and the people of the South.”