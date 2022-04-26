Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korean Nuclear Forces at ‘Maximum Speed’
CRAVING ATTENTION
Kim Jong Un promised to keep building North Korea’s nuclear weapons “at maximum speed” and said he would be prepared to use them if provoked. Kim made the pledge Monday night at a parade in Pyongyang, where the North Korean military showed off its most powerful weaponry, including the new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile that can reach well into the U.S. mainland. The chubby dictator, dressed in a white military jacket that contrasted with the dark evening setting, said the “fundamental mission” of North Korea’s nuclear forces was to deter war, but added: “If any forces, regardless of who they are, try to infringe upon our fundamental interests, our nuclear forces will have no choice but to absolutely carry out its unexpected second mission.”