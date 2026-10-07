Kim Jong Un’s Insane ‘Holy War’ Birthday Message to Putin Revealed

Kim Jong Un has wished his best pal Vladimir Putin a happy 74th birthday in a mushy public letter.

The dictators of North Korea and Russia, respectively, have formed an uncomfortable bromance that has even seen the former send the latter troops to help fight Ukraine.

In his ode, Kim sent Putin “big hugs” and said he wanted to “open up a new chapter for the development of relations between our two countries,” making clear the DPRK’s “invariable support” for the war in Ukraine.

"Big hugs." SPUTNIK/via REUTERS

“Over the past 20 years, under your outstanding and capable leadership, the Russian Federation has strengthened its dignity and status as a state, created a new history of epochal development, and clearly demonstrated to the entire world its position as a powerful, prosperous country,” Kim said in a post translated from Russian written by the Korean Central News Agency.

His message comes as Putin faces falling approval ratings in Russia and wavering support for his war. That didn’t stop Kim from telling him everything was perfect and that he’s doing a great job.

Kim sent troops to Russia to fight Ukraine. KCNA/via REUTERS

“You have always embodied the hopes and expectations of the Russian people, who desire to build a powerful state, remaining true to your sacred mission and courageously overcoming countless challenges and trials, which is why you enjoy the deep trust and support of the Russian people.

“I am glad to have excellent friendly relations with you and to open a new page in the development of relations between our two countries.”

North Korea has made clear its support for Russia's war in Ukraine. SPUTNIK/via REUTERS

North Korean soldiers are believed to have assisted the Russian military in the war with Ukraine, particularly in combating Kyiv’s excursion into the Kursk Oblast in 2024. In his message, Kim suggests that the alliance looked set to continue into the future.

“Attaching great importance to a comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations with the fraternal Russian Federation, and continually expanding and developing our joint efforts is the unwavering line of the DPRK government and my personal, unwavering choice,” the letter continued.

“I firmly believe that the Russian people’s just and holy war to defend the country’s sovereignty, security interests, and territorial integrity will inevitably prevail. I once again assure you of my unwavering support for you and the Russian Federation.”

He then wrapped up the screed by saying, “With deep respect and military greetings. A big hug to you, dear comrade.”

Zelensky lashed out at Russia for strikes on Wednesday. Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images

Putin’s generals also gave him a birthday present, Ukraine said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of bombing an apartment block in Pryluky in the northern Chernihiv region.