Kim Kardashian West Renames Shapewear Line SKIMS Solutionwear
Kim Kardashian West announced Monday that her shapewear line will be named SKIMS Solutionware, after critics said the company’s previous moniker, Kimono, amounted to cultural appropriation and was insensitive to Japanese culture. “My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me—I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear™ coming September 10,” Kardashian West wrote in an Instagram post. In July, Kardashian faced backlash over the name Kimono, which included a change.org petition that received over 120,000 signatures and a letter from the mayor of Kyoto, Japan, that said kimonos are part of “a culture that has been cherished and passed down with care in our living.” Kardashian West had filed trademarks for the phrases “Kimono Body” and “Kimono World,” attempting to trademark a word that is deeply significant for Japanese culture.