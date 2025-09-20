Kimmel Axing Makes MAGA a Laughing Stock on Dutch TV

The Dutch television show Lubach delivered a scathing assessment of Disney’s decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel from U.S. airwaves.

Lubach, hosted by comedian Arjen Lubach, spared no punches when discussing the Federal Communication Commission’s successful push to get Jimmy Kimmel Live! shut down in a clip published to Youtube on Friday. Lubach has the benefit of being far outside of President Donald Trump’s jurisdiction, as the program airs on the Netherlands TV station RTL. The perspective from a television host outside of the U.S. was unforgiving on the censorship and compliance of the last week.

“So Jimmy Kimmel’s show has been cancelled by Disney, because Donald Trump and a helpful bureaucrat are silencing everyone who dares criticize him,” Lubach said. “Trump has broken the will of these companies.”

The video, which has now gone viral on TikTok, is subtitled in English. Lubach’s assessment is one of the harshest televised criticisms of Trump and Disney, which resonates louder amid the silence from prominent American shows like The View.

“Everything has to be exactly how Trump likes it,” Lubach continued. “Everything has to be MAGA now.”

Lubach then introduced a glimpse into Disney’s future under Trump’s authoritarian rule. It includes several reimagined classics that more closely align with the MAGA political objectives.

“Our Nation is changing,” the screen reads. “In order to ensure the continued provision of high quality work to our audience, the Walt Disney company acknowledges the necessity of adapting our content.”

Lubach’s MAGA-adaptations include the Disney logo with the Trump tower added in the background, the lyrics of “Hakuna Matata” to “Hakuna MAGA-ta,” Belle’s father saying “you’re so hot, if you weren’t my daughter, I’d probably be dating you,” and Aladdin and Jasmine getting snatched off of their magic carpet ride by ICE.

It didn’t stop there. The Encanto song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was changed to “We don’t talk about Jeffrey,” including a haunting insert of Jeffrey Epstein’s face under Bruno’s hood. We also see Bambi’s mother say “Trans women are women,” before being killed and roasted on a spit. The cast of Frozen are now climate change deniers, and FCC chair Brendan Carr gets turned into a particularly compliant animated car for an alternate version of Cars.

The segment ends with the words “The new Disney. It’s a small world after all.”

The live studio audience cheered for Lubach’s new Disney, which highlight just how fragile the Trump administration has become. The segment is getting similar love online. In the comment section of the video, which has been viewed more than 300,000 times, people expressed their approval of the content calling it “perfect,” “well done,” and something that would “never be shown on American TV.”