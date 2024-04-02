King Charles Allows Interior Tours of Balmoral Castle for the First Time
King Charles III is allowing the public to get its first glimpse inside Balmoral Castle, according to The Press & Journal. Said to be Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite vacation spot, the 169-year-old castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, was where the royal family could enjoy holidays away from the prying eyes of London. Adult-only interior tours through the historic castle, where the queen died in September 2022, will run from July 1 until Aug. 4, and tickets are on sale for $125, or $187 if afternoon tea is included. Guests will be able to see the rooms the royals have spent time in on their many retreats, as well as a peek at the king’s watercolor collection. The stories castle is the site of many other historic moments in the royal family. It is where Princess Diana and Charles went as part of their uncomfortable 1981 honeymoon, and where their sons learned of their mother’s death 16 years later.