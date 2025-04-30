Royalist

King Charles Gives Update on ‘Frightening’ Cancer Diagnosis

DARK MOMENTS

The king shared a touching message at a reception celebrating those who help people with cancer.

Jasmine Venet
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

King Charles at a reception in Buckingham Palace in celebration of community-based initiatives raising awareness about cancer and supporting those living with cancer.
Yui Mok/Reuters

King Charles shared a touching update in his ongoing fight against cancer and what he’s learned from his diagnosis.

The king wrote a message that was printed in a booklet and handed out during Buckingham Palace‘s reception for cancer charities and organizations Wednesday.

He noted how 390,000 people receive a cancer diagnosis across the UK every year, meaning more than 1,000 a day, and understood how “daunting” and “frightening” of an experience it is to be diagnosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

King Charles Hospitalized Amid Cancer BattleHEALTH SCARE
Tom Sykes
Britain's King Charles in Hillsborough, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2025.

“But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity,” he remarked.

Charles was diagnosed with an unidentified cancer in Jan. 2024, and was hospitalized in March of this year after experiencing “temporary side effects” following a routine treatment.

Buckingham Palace has not publicly released the king‘s prognosis.

William’s Camp Already Prepping for King Charles’ DeathPRE-SUCCESSION
Tom Sykes
Britain's Prince William, Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), gestures as he meets injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust before attending the Wales versus England Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Saturday, March 15, 2025. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

In his message, the king thanked researchers, charities, and those who “so selflessly give care, comfort and reassurance” to cancer patients, saying that they “have my whole family’s deepest admiration and gratitude.”

“It has certainly given me an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken by the remarkable organizations and individuals gathered here this evening, many of whom I have known, visited and supported over the years,” he said.

He added: “And it has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits—that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion.”

Camilla’s Son: Charles’ Cancer ‘Terrifying,’ ‘Very Worrying’‘FINGERS CROSSED’
Tom Sykes, Tim Teeman
King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose for a photo ahead of the Official Dinner and Reception for the Commonwealth Heads of Government and Delegation, set in the grounds of the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum on October 25, 2024 in Apia, Samoa.

Charles revealed that he and Queen Camilla have repeatedly been struck by “the profound impact of human connection—whether in the careful explanation from a specialist nurse, the hand held by a hospice volunteer, or the shared experience in a support group.”

“These moments of kinship create what I might call a ‘community of care’, one that sustains patients through the most difficult of times,” he said.

The king wrapped up his statement by telling “those who may be receiving such upsetting news today, tomorrow or at any point in the future,” to think of the late Dame Deborah James, who he said “stands as an inspiration to us all, in sickness and in health.”

Prince William Hails Kate’s ‘Strength’ in Cancer BattleBIRTHDAY MESSAGE
Tom Sykes
Kate Middleton

He stated: “I can only echo the departing words of the late Dame Deborah James… ‘Find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope.’”

Dame Deborah was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and was a strong voice against the disease, talking about it on her very own BBC podcast and starting a Bowelbabe fund which has raised more than $21 million since its launch.

Both her parents, Heather and Alistair, were present at the reception in Buckingham Palace Wednesday.

Kate Middleton Confirms She Is ‘in Remission’ From CancerON THE MEND
Tom Sykes
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with Rebecca Mendelhson during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in west London on January 14, 2025.

She died from her cancer in June 2022 at 40-years-old, only a few weeks after Prince William made her a dame at her family home.

Only two months after his diagnosis last year, Charle’s daughter-in-law Kate Middleton revealed that she too had been diagnosed with cancer in February.

The Princess of Wales underwent chemotherapy last summer and announced that she was cancer-free in September. She is currently in remission.

Jasmine Venet

Jasmine Venet

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Melts Down at Being Fact-Checked Right to His Face
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsElon Musk Has Already Packed Up and Left the White House
Matt Young
exclusiveEnraged William to Strip Meghan of HRH Title She Keeps Using
Tom Sykes
PoliticsRock Legend Neil Young’s New Song Takes Direct Aim at Elon Musk
Julia Ornedo
TrumplandCNN Supervillain Scott Jennings Plots Daring New Career Move
The Swamp