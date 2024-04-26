King Charles Announces Return to Public Duties With Cancer Treatment Center Visit

King Charles is to return to “public-facing duties” next week, Buckingham Palace said Friday, in an encouraging sign that his cancer treatment is working.

One of his first engagements will be to visit a cancer treatment center with Queen Camilla on Tuesday, and in June he will host the Emperor and Empress of Japan for a state visit. Hopes will be high that he will now be cleared by doctors to attend the Trooping the Color ceremony which celebrates the monarch’s official birthday in June.

In the statement the palace said, “His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.

“To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment center next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.

“In addition, The King and Queen will host Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June, at the request of HM Government.

“As the first anniversary of the Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.”

The latest revelation that he is to return to public life will be welcome, even though his aides would not comment when asked by The Daily Beast whether the new developments mean he was in remission, or doing well.

A palace spokesperson quoted in the London Times said that Charles’ treatment was not yet over and it was “too early to say” how long it would last, his “medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King’s recovery.”

The spokesperson added: “His Majesty’s treatment program will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties. Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimize any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery.”

Charles’ cancer journey began on January 17 when, after experiencing discomfort at his Scottish home of Birkhall, a doctor diagnosed him with a benign enlarged prostate. On Friday, January 26, he was admitted to The London Clinic, a private hospital, where he underwent treatment for the condition.

In an extraordinary twist of fate, Princess Kate was also in the hospital, recovering from abdominal surgery which was not at the time thought to be cancerous, although cancer was subsequently diagnosed.

Something similar happened to Charles; on Feb. 5, Buckingham Palace announced cancer had been found while the procedure was taking place. The palace did not specify what type of cancer he had, but did say it was not prostate cancer. They said he would start treatment immediately. Prince Harry raced back to the U.K. to see his father, adding a sense of urgency to the situation.

Britain’s Prime Minister tried to calm nerves by saying that the cancer had been “caught early.”

The palace said the king would have to retreat from view while the treatment was ongoing. They emphasized that although he had been advised to withdraw from “public-facing duties,” the king would “continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual.” He has made videos since the diagnosis, and has been photographed being driven through London.

Since then the palace has not given any updates on Charles’ condition until today.

Although he has sometimes appeared gaunt and weary, and The Daily Beast has been told that he is more unwell than the palace is suggesting, public sentiment was hugely buoyed when he appeared at an Easter Day service and spent some time after the service chatting to the public and shaking hands with up to 56 well-wishers.