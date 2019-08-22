CHEAT SHEET
Kodak Black Pleads Guilty to Federal Weapons Charges
Rapper Kodak Black reportedly pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges on Thursday in Miami federal court. According to CBS Miami, the 21-year-old, who initially pleaded not guilty, was charged with two counts of making a false statement in order to “unlawfully acquire firearms” in May. He was arrested shortly before he was set to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival the same month. Prosecutors claim that weapons bought by Black were found at the scene of a Florida shooting. The rapper was denied bond, and could face up to 10 years in prison. He was also slapped with gun and marijuana charges in April while trying to cross the Canadian border. Black was indicted on sexual-assault charges in 2017, as well, but he has yet to be convicted. His sentencing is set for November 13.