Rapper Kodak Black Arrested on Weapons Charges in Miami

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested on weapons charges in Miami shortly before he was set to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival on Saturday night, the Miami Herald reported, quoting law enforcement sources. The bust at Hard Rock Stadium by federal and local authorities comes just weeks after the hip-hop star was busted on gun and marijuana charges while trying to cross the U.S.- Canadian border. Kodak, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was also indicted on sexual assault charges in 2016, for which he has yet to stand trial. The rapper, who is best known for his songs “Tunnel Vision” and “No Flockin,” also caught flak for making an insensitive comment about Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend after he was shot dead.