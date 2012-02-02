Komen Founder: We Won’t ‘Bow Down’

The founder of the Susan G. Komen for the Cure released a video Wednesday defending the cancer foundation’s harshly criticized decision to stop raising money for Planned Parenthood. “We will never bow down to political pressure,” Nancy Brinker said in the YouTube video. The foundation’s website was hacked briefly at midnight Thursday, with hackers writing “help us run over poor women on our way to the bank.” While the foundation has said the decision to stop granting funds was based on “eligibility” and “grant-strengthening,” many have speculated it had to do with politics—especially since the organization’s new senior vice president is a former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Karen Handel who is anti-abortion and reportedly retweeted that it is "typical of an abortion group to turn a fundraising decision into a politicial bomb." The tweet has since been deleted. A top Komen official reportedly resigned immediately after the decision to cut funding was made.
