USWNT midfielder Korbin Albert publicly apologized Thursday for liking and sharing content online that she described as “offensive, insensitive and hurtful.”

The 20-year-old’s expression of regret came after activity on her TikTok account resurfaced this week, including the repost of a sermon in a Christian worship space discussing how being gay and “feeling transgender” is wrong, according to The Athletic. Amid the controversy, former USWNT captain Megan Rapinoe issued an impassioned statement saying: “Kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate.”

Rapinoe, who retired from professional soccer last year, confirmed to The Athletic that her statement—which did not address Albert by name—was a response to Albert’s social media activity. Rapinoe stressed that her focus was nevertheless on queer people affected by anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation.

“For people who want to hide behind ‘my beliefs’ I would just ask one question, are you making any type of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out anyone?” read Rapinoe’s Instagram statement. “[B]ecause if you aren’t, all you believe in is hate.” She ended her post by adding “wake, TF up” and telling “all my trans homie[s] enduring this horrific treatment day in and day out I see you and hear you and I am WITH YOU.”

Rapinoe had also signed off with “Yours Truly, #15”—Albert now wears the No. 15 jersey for the U.S. that Rapinoe wore during her time leading the team.

Around three hours after Rapinoe’s post, Albert issued her apology.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions on social media,” she wrote. “Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent. I’m really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended.”

In addition to the sermon, Albert had reportedly featured in a family Fourth of a July video last year in which people took turns saying their pronouns are “U.S.A.” Fans had also shared a screengrab appearing to show Albert liking a meme about “God taking time off performing miracles to make sure Megan Rapinoe sprains her ankle in her final ever game.” Rapinoe tore her Achilles just mere minutes into her last professional match in November.

“I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields,” Albert’s apology read. “I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that I sincerely apologize. It’s an honor and a privilege to get to play this sport on the world stage and I promise to do better.”