Kremlin Trolls Trump for Nagging Putin ‘Once Again’ About Ukraine Ceasefire

Russia has taunted President Donald Trump for repeatedly trying to force through a ceasefire in the Ukraine War.

Kremlin foreign policy spokesperson Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Thursday that the U.S. president “once again raised the question of an early cessation of hostilities.”

It was the sixth time the leaders had spoken since Trump’s return to the White House in January.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Thursday. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

But Russia indicated little progress was made during the hour-long phone call.

Ushakov insisted that Moscow “will not back down” from its goals, according to Bloomberg News.

He said the discussion was “frank, businesslike and concrete” and confirmed the two men will keep talking.

The impasse is certain to frustrate Trump, who pledged to end the Ukraine conflict within 24 hours of launching his second term. He has later claimed that his campaign vows were sarcasm.

The Kremlin said the two men did not discuss the U.S. move to pause sending artillery ammunition and air defenses to Ukraine. Trump plans to talk to Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.