Kris Kobach Gave List of Conditions to Accept ‘Immigration Czar’ Role: NYT

Ex-Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach reportedly gave a list of 10 conditions—including the 24/7 availability of a government plane, a staff of seven, and a promise to make him Department of Homeland Security secretary by the end of 2019—to the White House if he took the role as the administration’s “immigration czar.” According to The New York Times, Kobach submitted the list in recent weeks as he discussed his interest in the role. Other conditions include him having “walk-in privileges” to the Oval Office, being in the highest pay rank among White House staff, having other secretaries follow his directives, ability to spend weekends in Kansas, be the administration’s face on all immigration matters, and a promise that he would be DHS secretary by November 2019. A White House spokesman declined to comment on the list, and Kobach did not respond to the Times’ request for comment.

President Trump reportedly met with Kobach about potentially succeeding ex-DHS secretary Kirstjen Nielsen upon her resignation. Trump, however, though Kobach might have a hard time winning Senate confirmation—so the two talked about the creation of an “immigration czar” role. The president has reportedly been considering others for the position and has yet to make a final decision.