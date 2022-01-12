Kristen Stewart’s SAG Awards Snub Upends Oscar Race

The Screen Actors Guild nominations also managed to shake up the Best Picture race, with the presumed frontrunner left out.

When Spencer premiered at the Venice Film Festival last September, the film’s star, Kristen Stewart, immediately shot to the top of prediction lists to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her dark and moody portrayal of Princess Diana. But after she was snubbed by the Screen Actors Guild on Wednesday, it now seems even her nomination is in doubt.

SAG, the awards body that has the most overlap with the Academy voters who give out the Oscars, instead decided to nominate Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), along with more surprising nods for Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in the otherwise underwhelming Respect.

Also left off the list were Oscar hopefuls Rachel Zegler as Maria in West Side Story, Penelope Cruz in Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers, and Alana Haim for her film debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza.

    There were fewer surprises in the other film acting categories, with Best Actor frontrunner Will Smith making it in for King Richard (though Javier Bardem’s inclusion for Being the Ricardos is a bit of a head-scratcher). While Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds are both recognized as part of the Belfast cast, they were left out of the Best Supporting Actor category in favor of bigger names like Ben Affeck in The Tender Bar and Bradley Cooper for his brief appearance in Licorice Pizza. The same is true for King Richard’s Aunjanue Ellis, who missed out on an individual nod, making room for Cate Blanchett in the otherwise ignored Nightmare Alley.

    But Wednesday’s nominations also managed to shake up the race for Best Picture. While the Oscars will nominate 10 films this year, SAG only has room for five in its best ensemble category. Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci, and King Richard all made the cut, while supposed Oscar frontrunner The Power of the Dog was left out—despite racking up three individual acting nominations for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

    The inclusion of the critically divisive Don’t Look Up may have been the biggest surprise given that its star-studded cast received no individual nods. The beloved Sundance hit CODA, meanwhile, helped solidify its chances of making it onto the Best Picture list by beating out bigger budget films like Dune and West Side Story.

      Last year’s Nomadland was the rare film to win the Best Picture Oscar without a SAG ensemble nomination, though that cast only featured two professional actors among many more “non-actors,” which can’t be said for The Power of the Dog. The year prior, Parasite’s shocking SAG win helped predict its ultimate Oscar glory.

      See the full list of nominees below for the SAG Awards, which will be handed out on Feb. 27.

      Cast in a Motion Picture

      Belfast

      Coda

      Don’t Look Up

      House of Gucci

      King Richard

      Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

      Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

      Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

      Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

      Will Smith, King Richard

      Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

      Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

      Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

      Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

      Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

      Jennifer Hudson, Respect

      Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

      Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

      Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

      Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

      Troy Kotsur, Coda

      Jared Leto, House of Gucci

      Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

      Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

      Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

      Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

      Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

      Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

      Ruth Negga, Passing

        Ensemble in a Drama Series

        The Handmaid’s Tale

        The Morning Show

        Squid Game

        Succession

        Yellowstone

        Female Actor in a Drama Series

        Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

        Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

        Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

        Sarah Snook, Succession

        Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

        Male Actor in a Drama Series

        Brian Cox, Succession

        Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

        Kieran Culkin, Succession

        Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

        Jeremy Strong, Succession

        Ensemble in a Comedy Series

        The Great

        Hacks

        The Kominsky Method

        Only Murders in the Building

        Ted Lasso

        Male Actor in a Comedy Series

        Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

        Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

        Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

        Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

        Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

        Female Actor in a Comedy Series

        Elle Fanning, The Great

        Sandra Oh, The Chair

        Jean Smart, Hacks

        Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

        Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

        Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

        Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

        Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

        Michael Keaton, Dopesick

        Ewan McGregor, Halston

        Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

        Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

        Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

        Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

        Margaret Qualley, Maid

        Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

        Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown