Kristen Stewart’s SAG Awards Snub Upends Oscar Race

When Spencer premiered at the Venice Film Festival last September, the film’s star, Kristen Stewart, immediately shot to the top of prediction lists to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her dark and moody portrayal of Princess Diana. But after she was snubbed by the Screen Actors Guild on Wednesday, it now seems even her nomination is in doubt.

SAG, the awards body that has the most overlap with the Academy voters who give out the Oscars, instead decided to nominate Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), along with more surprising nods for Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in the otherwise underwhelming Respect.

Also left off the list were Oscar hopefuls Rachel Zegler as Maria in West Side Story, Penelope Cruz in Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers, and Alana Haim for her film debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza.

There were fewer surprises in the other film acting categories, with Best Actor frontrunner Will Smith making it in for King Richard (though Javier Bardem’s inclusion for Being the Ricardos is a bit of a head-scratcher). While Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds are both recognized as part of the Belfast cast, they were left out of the Best Supporting Actor category in favor of bigger names like Ben Affeck in The Tender Bar and Bradley Cooper for his brief appearance in Licorice Pizza. The same is true for King Richard’s Aunjanue Ellis, who missed out on an individual nod, making room for Cate Blanchett in the otherwise ignored Nightmare Alley.

But Wednesday’s nominations also managed to shake up the race for Best Picture. While the Oscars will nominate 10 films this year, SAG only has room for five in its best ensemble category. Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci, and King Richard all made the cut, while supposed Oscar frontrunner The Power of the Dog was left out—despite racking up three individual acting nominations for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The inclusion of the critically divisive Don’t Look Up may have been the biggest surprise given that its star-studded cast received no individual nods. The beloved Sundance hit CODA, meanwhile, helped solidify its chances of making it onto the Best Picture list by beating out bigger budget films like Dune and West Side Story.

Last year’s Nomadland was the rare film to win the Best Picture Oscar without a SAG ensemble nomination, though that cast only featured two professional actors among many more “non-actors,” which can’t be said for The Power of the Dog. The year prior, Parasite’s shocking SAG win helped predict its ultimate Oscar glory.

See the full list of nominees below for the SAG Awards, which will be handed out on Feb. 27.

Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown