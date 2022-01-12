Kristen Stewart’s SAG Awards Snub Upends Oscar Race

When Spencer premiered at the Venice Film Festival last September, the film’s star, Kristen Stewart, immediately shot to the top of prediction lists to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her dark and moody portrayal of Princess Diana. But after she was snubbed by the Screen Actors Guild on Wednesday, it now seems even her nomination is in doubt.
SAG, the awards body that has the most overlap with the Academy voters who give out the Oscars, instead decided to nominate Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), along with more surprising nods for Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in the otherwise underwhelming Respect.
Also left off the list were Oscar hopefuls Rachel Zegler as Maria in West Side Story, Penelope Cruz in Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers, and Alana Haim for her film debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza.
There were fewer surprises in the other film acting categories, with Best Actor frontrunner Will Smith making it in for King Richard (though Javier Bardem’s inclusion for Being the Ricardos is a bit of a head-scratcher). While Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds are both recognized as part of the Belfast cast, they were left out of the Best Supporting Actor category in favor of bigger names like Ben Affeck in The Tender Bar and Bradley Cooper for his brief appearance in Licorice Pizza. The same is true for King Richard’s Aunjanue Ellis, who missed out on an individual nod, making room for Cate Blanchett in the otherwise ignored Nightmare Alley.
But Wednesday’s nominations also managed to shake up the race for Best Picture. While the Oscars will nominate 10 films this year, SAG only has room for five in its best ensemble category. Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci, and King Richard all made the cut, while supposed Oscar frontrunner The Power of the Dog was left out—despite racking up three individual acting nominations for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.
The inclusion of the critically divisive Don’t Look Up may have been the biggest surprise given that its star-studded cast received no individual nods. The beloved Sundance hit CODA, meanwhile, helped solidify its chances of making it onto the Best Picture list by beating out bigger budget films like Dune and West Side Story.
Last year’s Nomadland was the rare film to win the Best Picture Oscar without a SAG ensemble nomination, though that cast only featured two professional actors among many more “non-actors,” which can’t be said for The Power of the Dog. The year prior, Parasite’s shocking SAG win helped predict its ultimate Oscar glory.
Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown