ICE Barbie Humiliated as Successor Delivers Brutal 180

The overhaul of Kristi Noem’s policies at the Department of Homeland Security doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Newly installed Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has restored the number of training days for ICE agents after the ousted secretary reduced them to 42. In an internal memo obtained by CBS, an ICE official said the agency will extend training to 71 days beginning next month.

Agents who received only two months of training under Noem will also undergo additional “follow-up training,” CBS reported.

Noem slashed ICE office training. It didn't go well. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Last week, Mullin, a former Oklahoma senator, told Congress that officer training would be revamped.

“The training policy is going to change a little bit, because we’re going to be doing crowd control and fit today’s needs. But all training always is willing to change, back and forth,” he said on June 2.

The Daily Beast has reached out to ICE representatives for comment. In a statement to CBS, a DHS spokesperson said: “As our officers continue to face coordinated campaigns of violence against them including riots outside ICE facilities, sniper attacks, and more than a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, ICE is instituting additional training including, crowd control measures, additional training for high-risk vehicle stops, a live-fire cover course for officer safety, and medical training.”

In January, it was revealed that the Trump administration shortened federal law enforcement training to just 47 days—nearly half its previous duration—as part of a push to double the number of deportation officers. What’s more, the number 47 was reportedly chosen as a bizarre homage to Trump, the 47th president. It remains unclear when the training period was further reduced to 42 days.

The fast-tracked training was implemented months before the killings of U.S. citizens Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, both 37, by federal officers in Minneapolis sparked a nationwide outcry—and an even-more heated debate over training requirements.

Mullin was a loyal Trump ally in the Senate. Evan Vucci/Reuters

After months of stalemate, a $70 billion immigration and border security package cleared Congress this week after Senate Republicans agreed to immigration enforcement reforms being put in place. Plans to add an additional $1 billion for security related to the president’s White House ballroom vanity project were also scrapped.