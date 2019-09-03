CHEAT SHEET
Co-Owner of Diving Company That Chartered Santa Cruz Boat Missing in Fire
The co-owner of the California diving company that chartered the ill-fated diving boat that caught fire early Monday morning is among the 34 people missing and presumed dead, according to a Facebook post by her brother, Brett Harmeling. Diving instructor and marine biologist Kirsty Finstad, who owned Worldwide Diving Adventures with her husband, was leading the Labor Day diving vacation aboard the Conception when the 75-foot craft burst into flames. So far, just 25 of the 34 people missing from the disaster have been found in the scorched shell and on the ocean floor. Five of the six crew members onboard escaped the fire and survived. The Conception is owned by Santa Barbara-based Truth Aquatics. It departed from Santa Barbara on Saturday morning and was scheduled to return Monday.