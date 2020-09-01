Lady Gaga Weighs Into 2020 Election With ‘Get Out the Vote’ Competition
VOTER FACE
Lady Gaga is the latest celeb to weigh into voter initiatives with her Born This Way Foundation teaming up with design platform Creatively to solicit submissions for a campaign that motivates people to vote in the November election. The goal is to “get out the vote–in all ways possible–for the November election to elect candidates who will help build a kinder, braver, and more just world,” Creatively CEO Gregory Gittrich said. He said they’re looking for “thumb-stopping, social-first creative that’s as dazzling as it is thoughtful—work that explores themes of what it means to show up for your community and raise your voice as a radical act of kindness.” The winner will receive $10,000 for their commissioned work and two finalists will each be awarded $2,500—and the winning campaign will run during October through Election Day.